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Former Sushi Samba chef joins Kochchi Glasgow to lead Sri Lankan tasting menu

Shenal Suwaris appointed executive chef two months after the restaurant's launch

Former Sushi Samba chef joins Kochchi Glasgow to lead Sri Lankan tasting menu

Suwaris will refine Kochchi’s menu and oversee its Glasgow and Edinburgh outlets.

Instagram/kochchi.uk
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 29, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Suwaris joins from Sushi Samba Edinburgh.
  • Tasting menu launching May 2026.
  • Oversees both Glasgow and Edinburgh sites.
Kochchi Glasgow has appointed Shenal Suwaris as executive chef just two months after opening, bringing in a familiar face from one of Scotland's most recognised restaurant brands to lead its kitchen.

Suwaris joins founders Suki Jayaratne and Shehan Fernando, close friends with whom he shares a long-standing vision for Sri Lankan food. He arrives from Sushi Samba Edinburgh, where he served as head chef.

Born in Sri Lanka, his cooking is rooted in the island's spice traditions and regional food culture, refined with a contemporary style.

"Joining Kochchi at this stage feels incredibly special," Suwaris told Hospitality and Catering News .

"We've shared a vision of showcasing true Sri Lankan flavours in a modern and exciting way", he added.

The founders welcomed the move. "His passion, skill and deep understanding of Sri Lankan flavours make him the perfect person to lead our kitchen," noted Jayaratne and Fernando.

From May 2026, Suwaris will introduce a Sri Lanka tasting menu taking diners through the island's regions and flavour profiles, featuring heritage recipes, seasonal ingredients and spice blends.

He will also refine Kochchi's existing street food menu and oversee both the Glasgow site and the Kochchi outlet within Bonnie and Wild in Edinburgh.

Beyond the restaurant, he plans to appear at food festivals, trade shows and guest chef events across the UK to raise the profile of Sri Lankan cuisine among diners and industry professionals alike.

Kochchi Glasgow welcomed more than 2,500 guests in its first month. With Suwaris now heading the kitchen, the restaurant moves into what its founders describe as a new chapter.

sri lankan foodtasting menukochchi glasgow

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