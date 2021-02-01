An English version of Ranveer Singh’s 83 on the cards?

By: Mohnish Singh







Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Phantom Films’ 83 is one of the most-awaited films of 2021. The sports drama, which chronicles the unprecedented win of the Indian cricket team against the West Indies at the 1983 World Cup series, stars Ranveer Singh in the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev who was the captain of the winning team.

The film, which has been directed by hit filmmaker Kabir Khan, was originally slated to enter theatres on April 10, 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic left the makers with no choice but to postpone the release date of the film.

While the makers are yet to announce the new date for the release of ‘83, we hear that an English version of the film is already in the works. Yes, you read that absolutely right! A reliable source informs a publication that the hugely anticipated sports drama is being readied in the English language as well as the original Hindi.







“It makes sense to have an English version of 83 since Kapil Dev has fans all over the world. The story of his triumph at the 1983 World Cup is of interest to his fans across the world. So yes, an international English version of 83 is being considered,” informs the source.

While 83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, his real-life wife Deepika Padukone essays the character of Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. Such talented actors as Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, and Amrita Puri are also part of the film’s stellar cast.

If reports are to be believed, 83 could find its way to theatres in the first quarter of 2021. An official announcement is highly waited, though.







