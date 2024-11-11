India’s Amul set to enter European market

GCMMF, which markets its products under the Amul brand, plans to initially launch in Spain before exploring opportunities in other European countries.

Amul, owned by 3.6 million farmers, has a turnover of approximately £8 billion and is recognised as one of the world’s strongest dairy and food brands. (Photo: iStock)

By: EasternEye

INDIA’s biggest dairy group Amul is set to enter the European market by the end of this month, after recently introducing its products in the United States, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) managing director Jayen S Mehta announced on Monday.

“We will be launching milk…fresh products in Europe by the end of this month,” Mehta said during the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade’s (IIFT) annual convocation.

Mehta also highlighted that India’s dairy industry faces non-tariff barriers in various countries, and easing these could boost exports.

“Try to create a market opportunity for us,” he said, pointing out that dairy farming supports over 100 million families in India, with most being small and marginal farmers.

India currently allows dairy imports with a 30 per cent tariff. Amul, owned by 3.6 million farmers, has a turnover of approximately £8 billion and is recognised as one of the world's strongest dairy and food brands, Mehta added.

In March, GCMMF introduced four milk variants in the US to meet the demand from the Indian diaspora and Asian communities.

(With inputs from PTI)