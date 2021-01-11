Amitabh Bachchan’s film with Sooraj Barjatya to roll in February?

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan and Sooraj Barjatya are set to begin production on their maiden project in February. The two creative geniuses are coming together for the first time and that is enough to skyrocket film enthusiasts’ expectations from the forthcoming venture.

“This is the first time that Amitabh Bachchan is teaming up with Sooraj Barjatya. When Soorajji came to narrate Mr. Bachchan the script, the latter was in for a surprise. Soorajji has a very entertaining and dramatic style of narrating the film. He even hums the song and background score to give the actor a complete feel of the film. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan naturally was floored by this technique. Also, he loved the script and was bowled over by its rootedness and simplicity. He has not done such a role and worked in such a family entertainer in more than a decade. Hence, he immediately came on board,” a source in the know tells an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add that Senior Bachchan will commence work on Barjatya’s film right after completing his next Mayday with Ajay Devgn. “The actor is currently filming for Mayday. Once he finishes work on Ajay Devgn’s thriller, he will move on to Sooraj Barjatya’s next in February. It is expected to be a 60-day schedule. Only after completing this film will he move on to Vikas Bahl’s film, reportedly titled Deadly,” adds the source.







Reports were also doing the rounds lately that Sooraj Barjatya was set to collaborate with Salman Khan once again after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). But if sources are to be believed, the film with Khan will not take off before 2022. Barjatya will first wrap up his untitled project with Amitabh Bachchan and then move on to his next with Khan.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











