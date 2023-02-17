Website Logo
  Friday, February 17, 2023
Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan shares his ‘yawning’ picture: ‘When you finally finish work at 3 in the morning’

The superstar will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film Project K along with actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took to Instagram and shared a picture of him yawning.

Seems like the image was captured on the sets of his project. He looks dapper in a red and blue coloured check shirt.

Alongside the image, he dropped a caption that read, “…when you finally finish work at 3 in the morning.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. He often shares pictures from his personal and professional life.

He recently took a stroll down memory lane and recalled a funny incident where a rat climbed into his pants.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer film Uunchai alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra.

He will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film Project K along with actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also has in his pocket The Intern remake alongside Deepika.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

