  • Thursday, January 05, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan reviews James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water: ‘I think many failed to understand the philosophy behind the story’

The film, starring Kerry Washington and Sam Worthington in lead roles, has been performing exceptionally well around the world, including in India.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

James Cameron’s latest directorial offering Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel to his 2009 blockbuster Avatar, has set the global box office on fire. The film, starring Kerry Washington and Sam Worthington in lead roles, has been performing exceptionally well around the world, including in India. Several Indian celebrities have showered praises on the film ever since it hit cinemas on December 18, 2022. The latest celebrity that has been bowled over by the sheer brilliance of the film is none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Senior Bachchan recently watched Avatar: The Way of Water and could not stop praising the film. He took to his blog and penned a glowing review for the high-profile film.

“AVATAR, the water matter was seen and many differing opinions came about… Many felt its length was too long and others could not wait till the end… but failed, I think, to understand the philosophy behind the story… DO NOT MESS WITH NATURE… FOR IT SHALL TAKE ITS REVENGE!” wrote the veteran actor.

Emphasizing the importance of the element of water, the thespian wrote, “The Lion shall ever remember the thorn that Androcles removed from his paw in pain… and come to its rescue when in distress… So too the wild of the water Oceans… so too the fact that WATER be the most important element of our existence…We were born in water and shall be brought to an end in water too.”

Talking about the length of the film, director James Cameron had earlier told a publication, “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch (television) for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie’… It’s like, give me a f******break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen, it’s okay to get up and go pee.”

