Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 287,122
Total Cases 25,772,440
Today's Fatalities 3,874
Today's Cases 276,110
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 287,122
Total Cases 25,772,440
Today's Fatalities 3,874
Today's Cases 276,110

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to release in Summer 2022?


Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt has been in the making for the past many years. The movie was slated to release in December last year, but due to the pandemic, that didn’t happen.

Now, according to a report in the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the makers of Brahmastra are planning to release the film in Summer 2022.

A source told the portal, “A lot of films were expected to be released this year, however, everything’s changed because of the second wave of Covid 19. The makers of Brahmastra are now looking at a Summer 2022 release. Ayan is hoping to resume filming for the remaining portions in October or November, depending on the situation then. Meanwhile, post-production work on the parts that are already filmed is going on in full swing.”

Apart from Big B, Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

Brahmastra was earlier slated to release in 2019. Later, the makers decided to push the release date to Summer 2020, and then finally, they announced that it will release in December 2020. However, the pandemic played the spoilsport, and once again the film was postponed. It was said that the movie might release this year, but the second wave of Covid-19 has surely changed a lot of things.

A few months ago, there were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release. However, the reports turned out to be untrue.








Most Popular

Viineet Kumar blames black marketing of medicines for India’s suffering amid pandemic

Manoj Bajpayee on what makes The Family Man 2 different from season 1

Birthday Special: 5 films in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui stole the show with his supporting act

Magic of movies with a message

Justice secretary Yousaf wants to hold clubs to account for fan behaviour



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×