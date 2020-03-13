Amitabh Bachchan pens down a poem on Coronavirus

Coronavirus has surely created a ruckus around the world. Every day we get to hear about the virus being spread everywhere. It has also affected Bollywood a lot.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has been postponed. Angrezi Medium will face a downfall in the collection as theatres in Delhi, Kerala and J&K have been shut. Also, the shooting schedules of many films are being affected.

Well, recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a poem that he wrote on Coronavirus. He captioned the video as, “Carona AMB “बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें ,जन जनमानस सब , केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब ; केयु कहिस कलौंजी पीसौ, केयु आँवला रस केयु कहस घर म बैठो, हिलो न ठस से मस ईर कहेन औ बीर कहेन, की ऐसा कुछ भी Carona , बिन साबुन से हाथ धोई के ,केहू के भैया छुओ न ; हम कहा चलो हमौ कर देत हैं , जैसन बोलैं सब आवय देयो , Carona-फिरोना , ठेंगुआ दिखाऊब तब !” ~ अब.”

Big B has surely written a very interesting poem. It also gives out safety measures one should take to be safe from Coronavirus.

A lot of other celebs posted on social media about how to be safe. Sonakshi Sinha posted, “As the world battles #coronavirus, let’s ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don’t add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory ‘me’ time!”

Varun Dhawan posted, “As we all battle this virus. I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It’s time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost.”