Amit Shah, family spend time at BAPS Mandir in Gujarat

Brahmavihari Swami presents a memento to union home minister Amit Shah at the BAPS Mandir at Sarangpur in the western Indian state of Gujarat on November 1, 2021. (Photo: baps.org)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S home minister Amit Shah and his family visited the BAPS Mandir at Sarangpur in Gujarat on Monday (1).

BAPS saints Gnaneshwar Swami and Brahmavihari Swami welcomed the minister with a garland on behalf of BAPS leader His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Shah, who visited HH Param Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s Smruti Mandir and performed five circumambulations, praised the divinity and universal work of the seer. The minister also had a darshan of idols at the BAPS temple, built by HH Pujya Shastriji Maharaj more than a hundred years ago.

Shah’s wife Sonalben, who was also welcomed with a garland by devotees, paid her respects at the temple.

On the occasion, the minister met saints who prayed for his health and well-being.

Shah and Brahmavihari Swami, who presented the minister with a memento, discussed the need for values and spirituality to usher in harmony and social change.

Shah and his family spent more than an hour at the temple, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said.