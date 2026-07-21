Amit Bhatia eyes minority stake in Liverpool after QPR exit

A consortium led by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in buying a minority stake in Liverpool.

The proposed investment could value the club at more than £4.5 billion ($6 billion).

The move comes shortly after Bhatia stepped down as director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers.

Liverpool could soon welcome a new investor after a consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia expressed interest in acquiring a minority stake in the Premier League club.

The proposed Liverpool investment is yet to be finalised, but if it goes ahead, it could value the club at more than £4.5 billion ($6 billion), according to the BBC News. Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirmed that a consortium led, managed and represented by Bhatia had expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment.

As per the media report, the discussions are ongoing and no agreement has been reached.

From QPR to Anfield

The interest comes just after Bhatia stepped down as director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers (QPR), ending an 18-year association with the Championship club. His departure was announced on July 21, although no reason was given.

Bhatia, 46, is a former investment banker who worked at Morgan Stanley before moving into business. He has interests in construction, real estate and private equity, and is the son-in-law of Indian steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

His construction company has grown into one of the UK's largest independent building materials businesses, employing more than 5,000 people, while his property business develops homes, student accommodation and office space across Britain.

If the investment proceeds, it would follow a similar structure to FSG's 2023 deal with global sports investment firm Dynasty, which bought a minority stake in Liverpool to help strengthen the club's financial position following major infrastructure projects, including the redevelopment of the Main Stand, the Anfield Road Stand and the Kirkby training ground.

Another chapter for Liverpool's owners

FSG bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million, when the club was close to administration. In 2022, the group said it was open to bringing in new investors or even considering a full sale if the right opportunity emerged.

A full takeover never materialised, but FSG has continued to explore strategic investment while retaining control of the club.

The group had also examined building a multi-club football network by exploring potential acquisitions in Spain and France. However, those plans are understood to have been shelved after no deals were completed.

If Bhatia's consortium secures a minority stake, it would mark the latest investment in one of English football's most valuable clubs while allowing FSG to continue its long-term ownership strategy.