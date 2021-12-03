Amir Khan: Azim brothers can become world champions

FILE PHOTO: Amir Khan takes part during a training session at Amir Khan Academy on June 19, 2019 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH boxer Amir Khan has said that Adam and Hassan Azim can emulate his success by becoming world champions.

“Brilliant guys, very respectful, and I do believe they will win world titles. They are “explosive and powerful” contenders who can fulfil their own ambitions of becoming “exciting” new world champions,” Khan told Sky Sports.

Last month, Slough-based Azim brothers lived up to their reputations at the SSE Arena in Wembley with knockout wins.

Adam, 19, floored Stu Greener twice in a second-round stoppage victory, while older brother Hassan, 21, made a sensational professional debut with a one-punch knockout of Ivan Njegac.

Even while preparing for his massive next bout, Khan kept a watchful eye on the Azim brothers and believes they can also succeed at the highest level.

His long-awaited grudge fight against Kell Brook will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office on February 19.

“I’m a big fan of both Adam and Hassan. I think they’re both brilliant fighters. They’ve got good speed and they’re tall, rangy fighters, but they still like to mix it. I saw one of the fights and they love pressure fighting. It’s what fans want to see. They want to see an exciting fight. What the Azim brothers are giving is exciting fights. I really believe they will go far,” the British star told Sky Sports.

“Looking at the number of Asian boxers who have now come into boxing since I’ve come back from the Olympics and I won a world title, I think it’s amazing to see that. It’s not only that they want to be there fighting, they want to become world champions, which is amazing to see.

“It makes me happy that I opened the door for them to say, ‘If Amir Khan can do it, we can do it’.”

Khan has offered words of guidance to the brothers as they continue their promising careers.

“What I learnt is, be your own boss and you have to stay focused throughout. You’re going to get a lot of attention and a lot of money is going to come to them on the table as well. It’s all about staying focused and just staying dedicated to the sport, because as soon as you lose your eye on the sport, things go wrong,” Khan said.

“I’ve seen it happen. I’ve won fights, I’ve lost fights. Every time I’ve had a loss, I know why that loss happened. I blame myself for it. The last 16, 17 years have gone so quick in my boxing professional career. Time goes quick and just don’t mess it up that way. There’s a lot of distractions out there.”

According to BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom, Adam Azim could be the next British-Pakistani world champion.

“He has everything – speed, power and he also has a following. It is going to be exciting to see him grow. He is only 19 but is already doing six-rounders. This is a special talent. One for the future,” Shalom was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Hassan delivered a knockout victory in under a minute on his pro debut.