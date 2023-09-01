Website Logo
  • Friday, September 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Ambani beats Disney to BCCI cricket media rights for $721m

The company already owns digital streaming rights for IPL

Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani during the 77th Independence Day celebration in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s broadcasting unit grabbed rights to televise and live stream the national cricket team’s bilateral matches for $721.41 million, in its latest win over Walt Disney that had previously held the rights.

Reliance Industries-owned joint venture Viacom18 won the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) media rights for international and domestic games from September 2023 to March 2028, the cricket administrator said on Thursday (31).

The company already owns digital streaming rights to the popular Indian Premier League Twenty-20 (IPL T20) tournament.

Ambani snatched away the rights from the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service in a $2.9bn bid last year, and then streamed games for free.

This prompted Disney subscribers to flee – out of 61 million users in October 2022, about 21 million had left by July this year.

“A single entity securing both TV and digital rights is mutually advantageous as it enhances negotiating leverage in contrast to two separate players, which fuels competitive rivalry, dampening overall revenue,” said Elara Capital analyst Karan Taurani.

Disney did not bid aggressively for the BCCI rights as it sees a decline in viewership for such matches and is instead looking to focus on profitability in India, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It has, however, decided to show the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament and the ICC Cricket World Cup, set to begin in October, for free on smartphones in hopes to boost advertisement revenue and offset the impact of subscriber exodus.

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters‘ request for comment.

Last year, Disney renewed its media rights to show International Cricket Council’s tournaments in India from 2024 to 2027 after winning a bid for $3bn.

It later licensed the TV broadcast rights to India’s Zee Entertainment and only regained the digital streaming rights, a source told Reuters.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss tourney due to injury
Sports
Fit-again Bumrah makes a winning return for India
Sports
Bumrah not holding anything back ahead of home World Cup
Sports
Pakistan pacer Riaz announces international retirement
Sports
Ben Stokes takes U-turn on ODI retirement to play World Cup
Sports
India must work on batting depth, Dravid says after T20 series loss to West Indies
Sports
Pandya seeks more responsibility from batsmen after win over Windies
Sports
Injury lay-offs a worry for India ahead of World Cup
Sports
ICC World Cup 2023: India to play Pakistan on October 14
Sports
Prithvi Shaw slams sixth-highest one-day score
Sports
India need an all-rounder like Stokes, Green: Nasser Hussain
HEADLINE STORY
India-Pakistan clash among nine World Cup fixture changes
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW