Amaal Mallik: I would love to do anything musically possible for Shah Rukh Khan

Amaal Mallik is currently busy garnering praises for his songs in Saina. Two songs from the film titled Parinda and Main Hoon Na Tere Saath have been released, and both of them have received a great response.

We recently interacted with Amaal and asked him some questions given to us by his fans on social media.







A fan had asked Amaal that who’s that one actor he would like to sing for, to which, he told us, “I would love to anything musically possible for Shah Rukh Khan. I am a big fan, love him.”

Another fan had asked Amaal when he will be singing for Salman Khan, to which, he told us, “Whenever he wants. But, I think he is singing for himself and I think Armaan (Malik) has sung for him. I have sung for his production O Khuda (Hero) which was my debut (as a singer), I sang for Sooraj and Athiya.”

“Being his voice is challenging. I think it’s a tall task. If a song comes my way and if he is in it, I think I have to at least record it five to 10 times to get that impact. He is a very big star to suddenly go and sing for. All these larger-than-life stars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; you got to be a very seasoned singer to sing for them,” Amaal added.











