Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who has been busy with the upcoming schedule of Pushpa 2: The Rule, received an early birthday gift.

The actor’s wax statue was revealed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai on Thursday.

The statue features Allu Arjun’s iconic ‘Jhukega Nahi Sala’ pose from the blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise.

The actor, who celebrates his birthday on April 8, attended the event in Dubai along with his family.

He took to his Instagram account to share the special moment and posted a picture posing with his wax statue. He also expressed his gratitude on Instagram stories, calling it a ‘milestone moment.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part of the film.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled,” he wrote.