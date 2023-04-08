Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna shower love on Pushpa star

Allu Arjun is all set to reprise his role in Pushpa 2 – The Rule.

Allu Arjun

By: Mohnish Singh

It’s Allu Arjun’s birthday and Shah Rukh Khan and all his fans, colleagues and friends have been sending him luck and love from around the world.

Showering love on Allu Arjun, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote:

For those not in the know, Allu Arjun is Chiranjeevi’s nephew.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna also wished her Pushpa co-star on his birthday. She wrote:

Sai Dharam Tej, too, extended warm greetings to Allu Arjun. He wrote:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to reprise his role in Pushpa 2 – The Rule. On his birthday eve, the makers unveiled his look from the film.
In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

Fans can’t keep calm after seeing their star in this intense look, they flooded the comment section of the actor. Actor Huma Qureshi reacted with fire emoji.

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise. The action entertainer directed by Sukumar was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up filming their upcoming untitled film
Entertainment
Shah Rukh tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll, surpasses Lionel Messi, Harry-Meghan
NEWS
India and Amazon sign pact to promote creative economy
Entertainment
Dia Mirza joins Hollywood actor Edward Norton for UNEP documentary series
Entertainment
Priyanka with daughter Malti Marie seek blessing at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
Entertainment
Indian community in Vienna performs on Naatu Naatu as part of flash mob presentation
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akshay, and Ajay will tire them out’: Salman on…
Entertainment
Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Shah Rukh and Salman in Tiger vs…
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in Heads of State
Entertainment
Makers of Adipurush unveil new poster of Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman
TOP LISTS
5 Bollywood actors who took streaming space by storm with their performances
Entertainment
Salman Khan says content on streaming platforms should be censored
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW