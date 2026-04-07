Allu Arjun and Atlee drop creature-led first poster ahead of 'AA22xA6' title reveal

Highlights
- Allu Arjun and Atlee unveil first poster of AA22xA6
- Official title to be revealed on April 8, the actor’s birthday
- Deepika Padukone joins cast in key role
- Film billed as a large-scale sci-fi project with ambitious world-building
First look hints at a larger cinematic world
Allu Arjun’s next with Atlee has offered its first glimpse, with the makers unveiling a teaser poster ahead of the title reveal on April 8.
The visual, shared by Sun Pictures, shows a rugged, otherworldly creature’s hand, suggesting a story rooted in a stylised, possibly futuristic setting. The announcement confirmed that the film’s official title will be revealed at 11am on the actor’s birthday.
The imagery points to a narrative that may extend beyond a single storyline, with early indications of a broader cinematic universe.
Deepika Padukone joins the project
Deepika Padukone plays a pivotal role in the film, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Allu Arjun. She has previously worked with Atlee on Jawan (2023), alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
A casting announcement video released earlier showed Padukone in discussions with Atlee before shifting into preparation mode and appearing in full costume on set, hinting at an action-driven part.
Ambitious scale and multi-universe setting
The film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is positioned as a major technical undertaking, with Atlee aiming for a visual scale comparable to large international productions such as Avatar.
Reports suggest the story will unfold across two distinct universes, offering a format not widely explored in Indian mainstream cinema.
Production is currently under way, with filming expected to be completed in the latter half of 2026. Following the success of Pushpa: The Rule, the project marks Allu Arjun’s next major release, with further collaborations also in discussion, including a potential film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.