Allu Arjun and Atlee drop creature-led first poster ahead of 'AA22xA6' title reveal

Highlights

Allu Arjun and Atlee unveil first poster of AA22xA6

Official title to be revealed on April 8, the actor’s birthday

Deepika Padukone joins cast in key role

Film billed as a large-scale sci-fi project with ambitious world-building

First look hints at a larger cinematic world

Allu Arjun’s next with Atlee has offered its first glimpse, with the makers unveiling a teaser poster ahead of the title reveal on April 8.

The visual, shared by Sun Pictures, shows a rugged, otherworldly creature’s hand, suggesting a story rooted in a stylised, possibly futuristic setting. The announcement confirmed that the film’s official title will be revealed at 11am on the actor’s birthday.

The imagery points to a narrative that may extend beyond a single storyline, with early indications of a broader cinematic universe.

Deepika Padukone joins the project

Deepika Padukone plays a pivotal role in the film, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Allu Arjun. She has previously worked with Atlee on Jawan (2023), alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

A casting announcement video released earlier showed Padukone in discussions with Atlee before shifting into preparation mode and appearing in full costume on set, hinting at an action-driven part.

Ambitious scale and multi-universe setting

The film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is positioned as a major technical undertaking, with Atlee aiming for a visual scale comparable to large international productions such as Avatar.

Reports suggest the story will unfold across two distinct universes, offering a format not widely explored in Indian mainstream cinema.

Production is currently under way, with filming expected to be completed in the latter half of 2026. Following the success of Pushpa: The Rule, the project marks Allu Arjun’s next major release, with further collaborations also in discussion, including a potential film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.