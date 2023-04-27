Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Gujaratis officially launched

Representatives from faith and community organisations such as the Lohana community, Bohra community, and the Gujarati Muslim community were also present

The launch event was well-attended by members from various sectors of the community, including grassroots Gujarati organisations, business leaders, spiritual leaders, and politicians

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Gujaratis was officially launched by Gareth Thomas, MP for Harrow West on Tuesday (25).

The launch event was well-attended by members from various sectors of the community, including grassroots Gujarati organisations, business leaders, spiritual leaders, and politicians.

Representatives from faith and community organisations such as the Lohana community, Bohra community, and the Gujarati Muslim community were also present, a press release informed.

The group aims to address the concerns of the British Gujarati community, including elderly care, support for community languages, and other issues.

One of the pressing concerns that has been brought up is the decision to move direct flights from London to Gujarat from Heathrow to Gatwick, without consultation.

After more than two decades of a massive community campaign, direct flights from Heathrow to Ahmedabad and vice versa have finally been established. This development has significantly reduced the travel time and expenses for families looking to reunite or pursue joint business ventures.

The Co-chairs of the group, Gareth Thomas MP and Bob Blackman MP, spoke at the event, with Blackman noting support from the Chief Minister of Gujarat during his recent trip to India.

The group, which includes officers such as Lord Dholakia, Munira Wilson MP, Shailesh Vara MP, Navendu Mishra MP, and Virendra Sharma MP, will not campaign on issues related to India or on a faith basis, as there are already existing All-Party Groups for these matters.

Other Parliamentarians, including Sam Tarry MP, Munira Wilson MP, and Lord Sahota, also offered their support for the new All-Party Group.

According to Thomas, the launch was highly successful, drawing attendees from all corners of the British Gujarati community. With the help of fellow MPs and Peers, he plans to utilise the APPG to bring attention to the community’s economic and welfare concerns.

He said, “Over time I hope to explore issues around more support for the teaching of Gujarati and what more can be done to tackle the health issues that are a little more prevalent among the British Gujarati community, as well a range of other economic and welfare issues.”

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Nationalist movements within Asian groups could ‘destabilise’ British society: UK faith review
SRI LANKA
US blacklists Sri Lanka governor over war killings
UK
Former police officer convicted of sexually assaulting cadets
US
Kamala Harris to play more prominent role in Biden’s second term
UK
Jagannatha temple to come up in London as Odisha diaspora backs project
News
Indian government wants Parliament to handle questions related to same-sex marriage
News
Commons approves Illegal Migration Bill
UK
Cricket, music mark Vaisakhi celebrations at Edgbaston
News
Indian man arrested in UK on US extradition warrant denied bail
News
Mumbai airport authorities seize gold worth ₹10 crore, 18 Sudanese citizens detained
News
Indian company’s contaminated cough syrup found in Western Pacific: WHO
INDIA
Ten policemen, driver killed in central India in suspected Maoist attack
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW