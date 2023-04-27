All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Gujaratis officially launched

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Gujaratis was officially launched by Gareth Thomas, MP for Harrow West on Tuesday (25).

The launch event was well-attended by members from various sectors of the community, including grassroots Gujarati organisations, business leaders, spiritual leaders, and politicians.

Representatives from faith and community organisations such as the Lohana community, Bohra community, and the Gujarati Muslim community were also present, a press release informed.

The group aims to address the concerns of the British Gujarati community, including elderly care, support for community languages, and other issues.

One of the pressing concerns that has been brought up is the decision to move direct flights from London to Gujarat from Heathrow to Gatwick, without consultation.

After more than two decades of a massive community campaign, direct flights from Heathrow to Ahmedabad and vice versa have finally been established. This development has significantly reduced the travel time and expenses for families looking to reunite or pursue joint business ventures.

The Co-chairs of the group, Gareth Thomas MP and Bob Blackman MP, spoke at the event, with Blackman noting support from the Chief Minister of Gujarat during his recent trip to India.

The group, which includes officers such as Lord Dholakia, Munira Wilson MP, Shailesh Vara MP, Navendu Mishra MP, and Virendra Sharma MP, will not campaign on issues related to India or on a faith basis, as there are already existing All-Party Groups for these matters.

Other Parliamentarians, including Sam Tarry MP, Munira Wilson MP, and Lord Sahota, also offered their support for the new All-Party Group.

According to Thomas, the launch was highly successful, drawing attendees from all corners of the British Gujarati community. With the help of fellow MPs and Peers, he plans to utilise the APPG to bring attention to the community’s economic and welfare concerns.

He said, “Over time I hope to explore issues around more support for the teaching of Gujarati and what more can be done to tackle the health issues that are a little more prevalent among the British Gujarati community, as well a range of other economic and welfare issues.”