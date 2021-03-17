All about Amrita Puri

by ASJAD NAZIR







ACCLAIMED actress Amrita Puri has been delivering memorable performances ever since she made her debut with 2010 film Aisha.

Since then, she has mixed up high-profile films like Kai Po Che with TV projects like P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke and winning turns on web serials like critically acclaimed recent release Jeet Ki Zid. Her other projects have included Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, Judgementall Hai Kya, Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven.

With more great work on the way, Eastern Eye caught up with Amrita Puri for a quick catch up.







How do you look back on your acting journey?

There have been ups and downs. With OTT platforms, there’s been more regular work, so let’s see where it goes from here.

Which role gave you the greatest joy?

That’s a tough one! There’s no one specific role. Honestly, I feel joy is the wrong word. It’s more like sweet satisfaction. I would have to say Jeet Ki Zidd, which is my latest show. The scenes we had and my character was very intense. It was a gruelling schedule. But the result and the sense of satisfaction I felt when I nailed the scene made me feel on top of the world.

Who has been the most memorable person you have worked with?

Again, that’s very tough to answer because projects differ so much. I would say the co-actor who is closest to my heart is Purab Kohli. We worked together for eight months for P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke on Hotstar. He was like my family.







Does your approach change between film, TV and web series?

No, for me acting is acting.

Is finding those well-written roles the biggest challenge you face?

Definitely! Firstly, most narratives tend to be male-driven. Then there’s so much competition in the industry for those great scripts or roles.

How much does the positive response to your recent web serial Jeet Ki Zid mean to you?

It means so much to me – to be appreciated for all the hard work you have put in. My performance in the web series is a result of a decade of work. I have the skills that I do because of the experience that I got when I started. And for people to see that and appreciate it means the world to me.







What has the experience of being part of super successful shows Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven been like?

It’s exciting. Especially with Four More Shots Please, because I have been a part of all seasons so far. We have begun the shoot for season three.

You have done various genres, but which do you prefer the most?

I think that it would have to be comedy.

Tell us something about your next project?

It’s a web series I have already shot last year with Tahir Raj Bhasin. Hopefully, it will be releasing soon.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I loved Queen’s Gambit. Scam 1992 was a show I really binge-watched and loved it.

What is the biggest life lesson lockdown has taught you?

To be grateful and take one day at a time.

If you could master something new what would it be?

Playing an instrument or singing. I love it, but I’m nowhere close to being able to perform.

What inspires you?

Nature! Nothing is more inspiring than nature, especially the mountains.

Instagram: @ amupuri





