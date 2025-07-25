Skip to content
 
Alice Cooper reunites band after 52 years for 'The Revenge of Alice Cooper' album release

The shock-rock pioneer mixes horror theatrics and raw guitar nostalgia with never-before-heard Buxton recordings in a rare rock reunion.

Alice Cooper reunites original band after 52 years with posthumous Glen Buxton track and new album ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 25, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Alice Cooper releases The Revenge of Alice Cooper on 25 July with original band members
  • First full studio album together since 1973’s Muscle of Love
  • Features a posthumous appearance by late guitarist Glen Buxton
  • Includes 16 tracks with lead singles Black Mamba and Wild Ones

Rock’s most theatrical villain is staging his most surprising resurrection yet. At 77, Alice Cooper has reunited with the original lineup of his namesake band for The Revenge of Alice Cooper, their first full studio album together since 1973. Released on 25 July, the album marks a powerful comeback that revives their signature ‘70s shock-rock sound while delivering fresh energy for longtime fans.

The new 16-track album reunites Cooper with surviving bandmates: rhythm guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith, in what many are calling a long-overdue return. Notably, the album also features a posthumous guitar solo by Glen Buxton, the band’s original lead guitarist who passed away in 1997.

 alice cooper  Alice Cooper with original band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce backstage during Music Biz 2017Getty Images


What is The Revenge of Alice Cooper about?

The album is a return to the macabre, theatrical storytelling that made the band legendary in the early 1970s. Produced by Bob Ezrin, a longtime collaborator behind hits like School’s Out and Billion Dollar Babies, The Revenge of Alice Cooper leans into gothic glam, vintage horror tropes, and guitar-heavy anthems.

The tracklist includes songs like Wild Ones, a fast-paced throwback co-written by Dunaway, and Kill the Flies, which echoes the madness of The Ballad of Dwight Fry. The band also pays tribute to their past with What Happened to You, which features unreleased guitar parts recorded by Buxton before his death.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  


Who plays guitar on the new Alice Cooper album?

While Buxton’s legacy looms large, new lead guitarist Gyasi Heus fills the void with raw garage rock energy that honours Buxton’s original style. Though not as wild-eyed, Heus holds his own, especially on standout tracks like Up All Night and Black Mamba, the latter of which features a cameo by The Doors’ Robby Krieger.

Ezrin’s production ensures the album sounds as gritty and layered as the band’s early catalogue, combining slick musicianship with theatrical storytelling, a formula that influenced acts like Kiss and David Bowie.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  


How does Alice Cooper reflect on his career and legacy?

Speaking ahead of the release, Cooper said the band chemistry “felt exactly the same” despite the decades apart. “We accidentally made a 1975 album,” he joked. Known for playing the villain onstage, Cooper also revealed a personal side: a golf-loving grandfather and preacher’s son who’s been sober for 42 years.

“I wanted Alice to be terrifying,” he said, “but I didn’t mind if he slipped on a banana peel.” He also credited his wife of nearly 50 years, Sheryl, for helping him get clean. “She still plays Marie Antoinette on stage, still dances better than any 20-year-old.”

 alice cooper Alice Cooper performs with 3 original band members Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith during Music Biz 2017Getty Images


Why is The Revenge of Alice Cooper trending now?

Interest in legacy rock acts has surged in recent years, with nostalgia driving record vinyl sales and older artists dominating festival lineups. The return of Cooper’s original band taps into that demand, offering not just a revival but a fresh reminder of their cultural imprint.


From teenage misfits to rock trailblazers, the Alice Cooper Group’s comeback album bridges past and present. As Cooper puts it on the album’s closing track, See You on the Other Side: “I know someday we’re gonna play together again.” After half a century, that day has finally come.

