Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Alia steals show at Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday attended Gucci Cruise Show 2024 as the global brand ambassador in Seoul, South Korea. Several images of the actress went viral which are garnering her fans’ attention.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress makes an appearance in front of a historic place. She wore a mini black dress with polka-dotted cutout. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

Recently, Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne shared a couple of adorable pictures where Alia and Davikah can be posing in different styles from the Gucci event.
Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will rekindle her on-screen romance with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta stuns in white thigh-high slit gown
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma shares pictures from festival
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Check out Sara Ali Khan’s first post from French Riviera
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur excited about her debut
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Sara and Manushi set to make their debut
Entertainment
Ishita Dutta drops adorable pictures from her baby shower
Entertainment
Nick Jonas open to making more music for Bollywood movies
Entertainment
Kennedy darker than Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly: Rahul Bhat
Entertainment
Alia’s pictures with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne go viral
Entertainment
The Kerala Story inches closer to £15 million mark in India
Entertainment
Hrithik gives shout-out to Priyanka for Citadel
Entertainment
Here’s why Gulshan Devaiah is called encyclopedia by Dahaad co-stars
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW