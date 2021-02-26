Alia Bhatt to sing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, Alia Bhatt is set to sing a song in her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well-known filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is directing the period drama, will compose the song.

Sharing more details, a source close to the development tells a portal, “Alia is a really good singer, while Mr. Bhansali is a celebrated composer, so the duo decided to collaborate for a song in the film.”

The source goes on to add, “The composition will be in a more intense space and both Mr. Bhansali and Alia are looking forward to it.”







In another development, superstar Ajay Devgn is set to join the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi on February 27. Bhatt too will share the screen space with the actor in the film. This is the first time when the two actors will be working together on a project.

The film also celebrates the reunion of the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long gap of 22 years. Their earlier offering was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), which also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

As per reports, a massive set has been created in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio where Devgn will film his scenes. The actor has, reportedly, allocated 10-12 days to the team to wrap up his portions.







Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Recently, the makers dropped the first teaser of the film, which received warm response from all corners.

Zaidi too liked the teaser. “The teaser is really good and Alia is absolutely stunning. I was always sure that Mr. Bhansali is someone who would do justice to this story, and I think Mr. Bhansali and Alia together have done an amazing job,” he had told the portal.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











