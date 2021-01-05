Alia Bhatt to not topline Resul Pokutty’s Piharwa due to date issues

By: Mohnish Singh







There is no denying the fact that Alia Bhatt is one of the most versatile actresses that Bollywood has produced in recent years. It is because of her unmatched versatility and great acting caliber that every filmmaker wants to work with her. Her high demand makes her one of the busiest actresses working in showbiz. Believe it or not, but Bhatt has turned down several interesting offers due to her chock-o-block schedule more often than not.

There were reports recently that Alia Bhatt was set to star in Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pokutty’s maiden production, Piharwa. However, Pookutty has confirmed that the actress could not do the project due to her busy schedule.

“I had approached her with the script of Piharwa, which I had developed during the lockdown. While she loved it, she told me she would not be able to take it up for two years as she had other commitments lined up. And I cannot be waiting that long,” said Pookutty in an interview.







Pookutty went on to reveal that apart from Piharwa, he is waiting for several other projects to roll out too. “I am tying up with a production house and we have almost shaken hands. There will be an official announcement soon. The second film will be a remake of the 2015 South film Premam. I have some fresh and lovely stories and strong content that nobody can say ‘no’ to unless they have genuine date issues. I am also finishing my work on the projects – Chehre, Mumbai Saga, Haathi Mere Saathi, and a web series – which had come to a standstill due to the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is presently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Both films are scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2021.

