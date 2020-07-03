Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 lands into legal trouble

A few days ago, during an Insta live chat Alia Bhatt announced that her film Sadak 2 will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

After announcing the film on the Insta live, Alia shared the poster of the film with her fans. She captioned it as, “A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 – The road to love ❤️ Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER🌞💃🏻 First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex @adityaroykapur @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @maheshfilm #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #SuhritaSengupta.”

The first look poster features Mount Kailash and that has landed the film into legal trouble. Reportedly, on 2nd July, a complaint was filed in the court against Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt for hurting Hindu sentiments by using the picture of Kailash Mansarovar on the poster. Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur in Uttar Pradesh, lodged the complaint through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

The complaint has been filed under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). 8th July 2020 has been fixed as the hearing date.

Sadak 2 marks the directorial comeback of Mahesh Bhatt. The film was supposed to release on the big screen this July, but the makers have now decided to release it directly on the OTT platform.