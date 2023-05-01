Website Logo
  Monday, May 01, 2023
Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt poses with Indian fashion designer Prabal Gurung ahead of MET Gala 2023

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1st in New York City.

Alia Bhatt with Prabal Gurung

By: Mohnish Singh

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year, posed with Indian fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

On Monday, Prabal took to Twitter and posted a picture with Alia. They can be seen hugging each other. Alia wore a black dress with a coat with fur on the sleeves. While Prabul opted for a white T-shirt with a denim jacket and jeans.

Before Alia, a few Indian celebrities walked the red carpet at Met Gala. It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.

Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019.

And fans are excited to see Alia’s Met Gala look.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1st in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be out in theatres on July 28.

