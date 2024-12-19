Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Alcohol-related deaths hit record high in England

The Alcohol Health Alliance UK has called for minimum unit pricing of alcohol to curb consumption, citing Scotland’s model, where such measures introduced in 2018 have been linked to reductions in alcohol-related harm.

alcohol-representation-iStock

Analysis by the Institute of Alcohol Studies suggests that people aged 55-74 are the heaviest-drinking group, potentially driving the current trends. (Representational image: iStock)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 19, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

DEATHS caused solely by alcohol have reached record levels in England, with over 8,200 fatalities reported in 2023—a 42 per cent increase since 2019, government figures show.

The North East recorded the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths.

The Alcohol Health Alliance UK has called for minimum unit pricing of alcohol to curb consumption, citing Scotland’s model, where such measures introduced in 2018 have been linked to reductions in alcohol-related harm, the BBC reported. The cost of a unit in Scotland was recently raised from 50p to 65p.

The government has acknowledged the severity of the issue, with a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson describing the record-high deaths as "unacceptable." The government plans to address public health challenges, including alcohol harm, in its 10-year NHS strategy.

The Covid pandemic accelerated the rise in alcohol-related deaths. During lockdowns, heavier drinkers increased consumption while moderate drinkers cut back or quit.

Many turned to drinking at home due to pub closures. Although the post-pandemic increase has slowed, the upward trend persists, particularly among men under 75, who are dying predominantly from liver disease, the BBC reported.

Analysis by the Institute of Alcohol Studies suggests that people aged 55-74 are the heaviest-drinking group, potentially driving the current trends. Economic pressures, including the cost-of-living crisis, may also have contributed to heavier drinking.

Colin Angus, an addictions expert from the University of Sheffield, told the BBC that economic hardship can lead to both reduced and increased drinking, depending on individual circumstances.

Amy Dickson, a trustee for Nacoa, shared how her father, an alcoholic, deteriorated rapidly during lockdown. She advocates for better rehabilitation and mental health services, noting that current support systems are severely underfunded.

The Alcohol Health Alliance predicts further increases in alcohol-related deaths unless decisive action is taken.

alcohol-related deathsalcohol-related deaths in ukalcohol-related deaths in englandalcohol consumptionalcohol consumption in england

Related News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe
News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe

Man convicted of murder in UK shifted to Surat jail
News

Man convicted of murder in UK shifted to Surat jail

Adani Group
Business

Bangladesh seeks renegotiation of Adani Power deal: Report

More For You

Southport stabbings: Teenager  denies charges in court

Southport murder suspect Axel Rudakubana appears via video link at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain, October 30, 2024, in this courtroom sketch.

Julia Quenzler/Handout via REUTERS.

Southport stabbings: Teenager  denies charges in court

A British teenager had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of murdering three young girls in a knife attack in northern England in July, a crime that horrified the nation and was followed by days of nationwide rioting.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, on Wednesday (18) did not speak when asked at Liverpool Crown Court if he was guilty or not guilty of killing Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, who were at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in the town of Southport.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gisele-Pelicot-Getty

This court-sketch made on December 19 shows Gisele Pelicot during the hearing of the verdict of the court that sentenced her ex-husband to the maximum term of 20 years jail. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dominique Pelicot sentenced to 20 years for organising mass rapes of ex-wife

A FRENCH court sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years in prison on Thursday for orchestrating and committing the mass rapes of his former wife, Gisele Pelicot.

Pelicot, who had admitted to drugging his wife over nearly a decade to enable assaults by strangers he recruited online, was convicted by the criminal court in Avignon after a trial lasting more than three months.

Keep ReadingShow less
water-supply-iStock

Southern Water, which requested the highest rise at 83 per cent, will increase bills by 53 per cent. (Representational image: iStock)

Water bills to rise by 36 per cent to address infrastructure issues

WATER regulator Ofwat has announced that household water bills will increase by an average of 36 per cent over the next five years to fund major improvements in the country’s water infrastructure.

This move aims to address long-standing issues in the privatised water sector, including sewage spills and ageing systems.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mumbai-boat-capsize-Reuters

A military helicopter flies over a ferry during a rescue operation after a passenger boat capsized off the coast of Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

13 dead as Indian Navy speedboat collides with ferry near Mumbai

THIRTEEN people have died after an Indian Navy speedboat collided with a ferry near Mumbai during engine trials, authorities said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the fatalities and said over 100 people had been rescued.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bank of England
The Bank of England building is seen surrounded by flowers in London. (Photo: Reuters)

Bank of England likely to hold interest rates at 4.75 per cent

THE BANK OF ENGLAND is expected to maintain its interest rate at 4.75 per cent on Thursday, even as the economy shows signs of slowing. Persistent inflation pressures are likely to prompt the central bank to stick to a "gradual" approach before reducing borrowing costs.

A Reuters poll of 71 economists unanimously predicted no change in rates for now. Most anticipate a quarter-point cut on 6 February, followed by three additional cuts by the end of 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications