Alcohol-related deaths hit record high in England

DEATHS caused solely by alcohol have reached record levels in England, with over 8,200 fatalities reported in 2023—a 42 per cent increase since 2019, government figures show.

The North East recorded the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths.

The Alcohol Health Alliance UK has called for minimum unit pricing of alcohol to curb consumption, citing Scotland’s model, where such measures introduced in 2018 have been linked to reductions in alcohol-related harm, the BBC reported. The cost of a unit in Scotland was recently raised from 50p to 65p.

The government has acknowledged the severity of the issue, with a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson describing the record-high deaths as "unacceptable." The government plans to address public health challenges, including alcohol harm, in its 10-year NHS strategy.

The Covid pandemic accelerated the rise in alcohol-related deaths. During lockdowns, heavier drinkers increased consumption while moderate drinkers cut back or quit.

Many turned to drinking at home due to pub closures. Although the post-pandemic increase has slowed, the upward trend persists, particularly among men under 75, who are dying predominantly from liver disease, the BBC reported.

Analysis by the Institute of Alcohol Studies suggests that people aged 55-74 are the heaviest-drinking group, potentially driving the current trends. Economic pressures, including the cost-of-living crisis, may also have contributed to heavier drinking.

Colin Angus, an addictions expert from the University of Sheffield, told the BBC that economic hardship can lead to both reduced and increased drinking, depending on individual circumstances.

Amy Dickson, a trustee for Nacoa, shared how her father, an alcoholic, deteriorated rapidly during lockdown. She advocates for better rehabilitation and mental health services, noting that current support systems are severely underfunded.

The Alcohol Health Alliance predicts further increases in alcohol-related deaths unless decisive action is taken.