Alana Hadid, whose brother dated Nicola Peltz, weighs in on Beckham fallout

Highlights

Alana Hadid has publicly commented on the ongoing Beckham family dispute

Her remarks follow Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s recent Instagram posts about his parents

Hadid’s brother, Anwar, previously dated Nicola Peltz before her marriage to Brooklyn

Alana Hadid breaks her silence online

Alana Hadid has added her voice to the growing conversation around the Beckham family fallout. The model, who is the half-sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid, shared her view in the comments section of an Instagram post discussing the alleged rift between Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Her intervention comes with a personal link to the story: her younger brother Anwar Hadid previously dated Nicola Peltz, now Brooklyn’s wife, between 2016 and 2018.

The comment that sparked attention

The discussion appeared under a post by pop culture account Saint Hoax, which shared memes and headlines reacting to Brooklyn’s recent Instagram Stories. One image compared the situation to the public split between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, referencing headlines about Brooklyn refusing reconciliation and accusing his mother of disrupting his wedding.

Responding to a user who criticised Brooklyn for calling for privacy after airing family grievances online, Alana replied from her account “lanzybear”, writing that Nicola had been seeking fame for years, punctuating her comment with laughing emojis. The remark quickly circulated among fans following the dispute.

Old ties, new tensions

Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz were a well-known couple during their time together, appearing at fashion events such as the Prada Resort show in 2018. Nicola later began dating Brooklyn in October 2019, with the pair marrying in a high-profile Palm Beach ceremony in April 2022.

That wedding has since been repeatedly referenced in reports about the strained relationship between Brooklyn and his parents, particularly following his claims that Victoria Beckham interfered with key moments of the day.

Brooklyn’s claims against his parents

Earlier this week, Brooklyn broke months of speculation by posting a series of Instagram Stories outlining what he described as long-standing issues with David and Victoria Beckham. Among his allegations were claims that his parents attempted to pressure him into signing away rights to his name before the wedding and that his mother behaved inappropriately during the couple’s first dance.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote, adding that he was standing up for himself and denying he was being controlled.

Conflicting accounts from those close to the family

Sources close to Brooklyn and Nicola have said the couple never intended for the situation to become public, claiming they felt compelled to respond after what they describe as ongoing inaccuracies about Nicola. According to one insider, the Beckhams had opportunities to repair the relationship but failed to do so.

However, another source familiar with the family has disputed that version of events, stating that David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet privately in an attempt to move forward. “David loves his kids,” the source said, referring to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. “They are his everything.”

Related article: David Beckham responds after Brooklyn’s Instagram posts on family tensions.