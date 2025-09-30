Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Akshaye Khanna enters Tollywood with 'Mahakali' as fans debate striking resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan

Making his first Telugu appearance in Mahakali, Akshaye Khanna takes on the powerful role of Shukracharya in Prasanth Varma’s universe.

Mahakali movie

Fans call Akshaye Khanna’s 'Mahakali' look Amitabh Bachchan 2.0 in Prasanth Varma universe

Instagram/prasanthvarmaofficial
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • The Bollywood actor is making his first foray into Tollywood with this mythological epic.
  • He will portray Shukracharya, the revered and cunning guru to the asuras.
  • The first-look poster shows a completely transformed Khanna amidst a chaotic landscape.
  • The film is the next chapter in Prasanth Varma's expanding cinematic universe.
  • Production is moving fast, aiming to finish by the end of this year.

Akshaye Khanna has just grabbed a role that is going to change things up. He is joining the Telugu film Mahakali, and honestly, it is a genius move. It is not a safe debut; he is going all in as Shukracharya, that famously powerful guru to the asuras. This throws him right into the thick of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, a series that has seriously shaken up how we see mythological tales on screen.

Mahakali movie Fans call Akshaye Khanna’s 'Mahakali' look Amitabh Bachchan 2.0 in Prasanth Varma universe Instagram/prasanthvarmaofficial


What is Akshaye Khanna's role in Mahakali ?

He is playing Shukracharya, which is a pretty big deal. He is the demons' preceptor, known for his vast knowledge and cunning nature. It is the kind of role that demands serious screen presence, something Khanna has in spades, and the first-look poster they dropped confirms it. He is practically unrecognisable, standing there with this focused gaze, a long beard, and robes, with what appears to be a cosmic storm forming behind him. It is quite the contrast from the roles he frequently plays.

How does Mahakali fit into the PVCU?

This is the third film in that universe, after HanuMan and the upcoming Adhira. Think of it like everything is connected. Mahakali is another piece of that puzzle, building out this world where ancient gods and modern superhero sensibilities crash into each other. Prasanth Varma is steering the ship as the creator, but the directing duties for this one are handled by Puja Aparna Kolluru. So, while the vision is consistent, a new director will inevitably bring her own style and flavour to the Mahakali story.


Why is his casting causing such a stir?

Well, for starters, he is a proper Bollywood name choosing a Telugu debut in a powerful role. That does not happen every day. Then there is the look. The moment the poster hit the internet, people started drawing parallels. His get-up, the hair, the robes, it reminded many of Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama from Kalki 2898 AD. The comments were flooded with jokes like "Amitabh Bachchan 40% downloaded." This means people are already talking, and that is half the battle won.

When can we expect the film?

The crew is operating at a fast pace. According to the producers, they want to complete the entire filming process by December. That is a fairly quick turnaround. They have got a solid crew behind it too, with Suresh Ragutu on cinematography and Smaran Sai composing the score. No release date is locked in yet, but with filming expected to conclude in a few months, an announcement probably is not too far off.

mahakaliprasanth varmatollywood debutakshaye khanna

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Gary Oldman knighted

Gary Oldman becomes Sir Gary in a Windsor Castle ceremony

Getty Images

Gary Oldman finally knighted at Windsor after once questioning why royals overlooked him

Highlights:

  • Gary Oldman becomes Sir Gary in a Windsor Castle ceremony.
  • He once joked about the royals never giving him a nod.
  • The actor's career is a wild ride from Sid Vicious to Winston Churchill.
  • Fans know him best today as the grubby spymaster in Slow Horses.
  • This honour lands six years after his Oscar win for The Darkest Hour.

So, it is finally official. Gary Oldman has officially become Sir Gary after receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle. This feels like a long time coming, does it not? The actor, famous for completely vanishing into his roles, received the recognition for his services to drama. It is a proper cap on a career where he has played everyone from a punk rocker to a prime minister and even mentioned a few years back that the royal honour had somehow passed him by.

Gary Oldman knighted Gary Oldman becomes Sir Gary in a Windsor Castle ceremony Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone Instagram

Workday gossip turns viral Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Instagram pact sparks online frenzy

Getty Images

What’s the truth behind the Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Instagram feud everyone is talking about?

Highlights:

  • Fans noticed Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan were not following each other on Instagram.
  • This sparked immediate speculation of a feud over Farah's on-air comments.
  • Farah Khan has directly addressed the rumours, calling them a "fake controversy."
  • She revealed a long-standing pact to avoid Instagram communication with Deepika.
  • The situation highlights how quickly online speculation can spiral from minor incidents.

Another day, another Bollywood storm in a teacup. This time, the internet's detective work landed on Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan's Instagram profiles, where a perceived 'unfollow' sparked a tidal wave of gossip. Farah Khan cracked a few jokes on her YouTube channel, and let's just say the internet ran with it. Everyone immediately connected her remarks to all that news about Deepika's new rules for her workday. But what actually went down is, as usual, a lot simpler than the headlines would have you believe.

Deepika Padukone Instagram Workday gossip turns viral Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Instagram pact sparks online frenzy Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball

Mayhem Ball sees Lady Gaga clash with her dark self in visually explosive UK performance

Instagram/craigizzle

Lady Gaga is rewriting pop show rules with Mayhem Ball chaos in London

Highlights:

  • Gaga's current tour makes other major pop productions look strangely safe.
  • The star incorporates injury and personal struggle directly into the performance.
  • Guest appearances feel organic to the show's world, not just celebrity drop-ins.
  • The production values are less about slickness and more about a raw, gothic atmosphere.
  • It presents a new blueprint for how pop stars can merge theatre with a stadium show.

Forget what you know about big pop tours. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball, now storming UK arenas, feels less like a concert and more like a hostile takeover of the format itself. Mayhem Ball takes her new album, mixes it with two decades of hits, throws in some zombies, gondolas, and even crutches, and somehow lands as a coherent experience. It’s messy and full of drama, and that’s exactly what a great pop show should be. It’s not just about singing the songs correctly.

Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball Mayhem Ball sees Lady Gaga clash with her dark self in visually explosive UK performance Instagram/craigizzle

Keep ReadingShow less
J K Rowling & Emma Watson

J K Rowling calls Emma Watson ignorant as old and new feminism collide in a bitter public feud

Getty Images

J K Rowling calls Emma Watson ignorant in trans rights feud exposing a deep generational divide in feminism

Highlights:

  • Rowling dismisses Watson's recent conciliatory tone as a calculated shift.
  • The author argues Watson's life of fame and wealth has left her ignorant of real-world issues.
  • A 2022 BAFTA speech and a poorly received note are cited as a major breaking point.
  • Rowling contrasts her own past poverty with Watson's privileged upbringing.
  • She firmly states that public disagreement from former collaborators warrants a public response.

The bitter divide between J K Rowling and the stars of her Harry Potter world has just gotten much deeper. In a raw and personal online post, the author tore into Emma Watson, attacking not just her opinions but her character. Rowling branded the actress as "ignorant," claiming her life of fame has left her utterly disconnected from reality. This comes immediately after Watson made a public attempt to soften their long-running and very public disagreement on transgender rights, a move that seems to have only made the Harry Potter feud worse.

J K Rowling & Emma Watson J K Rowling calls Emma Watson ignorant as old and new feminism collide in a bitter public feud Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Imran Perretta Ish film

BAFTA nominee Imran Perretta explores fractured youth in 'Ish'

BFI

Imran Perretta’s ‘Ish’ brings stop-and-search to the big screen through a friendship torn apart

Highlights

  • BAFTA-nominated filmmaker explores fractured friendship in Ish

  • Inspired by his own teenage experiences and friendships
  • Cast two real-life best friends as the leads
  • Film tackles race, policing and belonging in Britain

Returning to the friendships of youth

Imran Perretta, the London-based artist and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker behind The Destructors, says his new work Ish was born out of reflection on his own teenage friendships. “It was an excuse to go back to those times and relive what it means to have friendships that are so deep in your teenage years,” he explains. “Even though what happens between the boys is difficult, there’s also joy and heartbreak.”

Portraying the stop-and-search

At the heart of the story is a police stop-and-search that shatters the relationship between two boys, Ish and Maram. Perretta was determined to avoid sensationalism. “I wanted to shoot that scene in a way that reflected how it unfolds in real life—the pauses, the waiting, the trauma of seeing a young boy step out. I didn’t try to overthink it. I just wanted to give it the rhythm and emotional weight it has in real life.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us