Akshaye Khanna enters Tollywood with 'Mahakali' as fans debate striking resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan

The Bollywood actor is making his first foray into Tollywood with this mythological epic.

He will portray Shukracharya, the revered and cunning guru to the asuras.

The first-look poster shows a completely transformed Khanna amidst a chaotic landscape.

The film is the next chapter in Prasanth Varma's expanding cinematic universe.

Production is moving fast, aiming to finish by the end of this year.

Akshaye Khanna has just grabbed a role that is going to change things up. He is joining the Telugu film Mahakali, and honestly, it is a genius move. It is not a safe debut; he is going all in as Shukracharya, that famously powerful guru to the asuras. This throws him right into the thick of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, a series that has seriously shaken up how we see mythological tales on screen.

Fans call Akshaye Khanna's 'Mahakali' look Amitabh Bachchan 2.0 in Prasanth Varma universe





What is Akshaye Khanna's role in Mahakali ?

He is playing Shukracharya, which is a pretty big deal. He is the demons' preceptor, known for his vast knowledge and cunning nature. It is the kind of role that demands serious screen presence, something Khanna has in spades, and the first-look poster they dropped confirms it. He is practically unrecognisable, standing there with this focused gaze, a long beard, and robes, with what appears to be a cosmic storm forming behind him. It is quite the contrast from the roles he frequently plays.

How does Mahakali fit into the PVCU?

This is the third film in that universe, after HanuMan and the upcoming Adhira. Think of it like everything is connected. Mahakali is another piece of that puzzle, building out this world where ancient gods and modern superhero sensibilities crash into each other. Prasanth Varma is steering the ship as the creator, but the directing duties for this one are handled by Puja Aparna Kolluru. So, while the vision is consistent, a new director will inevitably bring her own style and flavour to the Mahakali story.





Why is his casting causing such a stir?

Well, for starters, he is a proper Bollywood name choosing a Telugu debut in a powerful role. That does not happen every day. Then there is the look. The moment the poster hit the internet, people started drawing parallels. His get-up, the hair, the robes, it reminded many of Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama from Kalki 2898 AD. The comments were flooded with jokes like "Amitabh Bachchan 40% downloaded." This means people are already talking, and that is half the battle won.

When can we expect the film?

The crew is operating at a fast pace. According to the producers, they want to complete the entire filming process by December. That is a fairly quick turnaround. They have got a solid crew behind it too, with Suresh Ragutu on cinematography and Smaran Sai composing the score. No release date is locked in yet, but with filming expected to conclude in a few months, an announcement probably is not too far off.