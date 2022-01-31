Website Logo
  • Monday, January 31, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 495,050
Total Cases 41,302,440
Today's Fatalities 959
Today's Cases 2,09,918
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 495,050
Total Cases 41,302,440
Today's Fatalities 959
Today's Cases 2,09,918

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to release theatrically, confirms producer Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar (Photo credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai has confirmed that his upcoming directorial venture Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, will release in theatres only.

Rai, who is basking in the huge success of his latest directorial Atrangi Re (2021), said, “For me, it is all about the journey. Raksha Bandhan is not an easy film to make. It is just so basic that one has to unlearn a lot of things.”

He went on to add, “I had to be very honest while making a film like Raksha Bandhan. As a director, or let’s say, as a person, I put all that I learned from life in this film.”

He further stated, “Both the films are so challenging – one on its complications and another one on its basics. It’s difficult to stick to basics when the world is thriving to excel in different spaces. It was like a detox, a cleansing process.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

When asked if the ongoing pandemic will impact the release of Raksha Bandhan, the filmmaker said, “Raksha Bandhan is a theatrical film and there are no changes in the plans. Even Atrangi Re was meant for the theatres. But from now onwards, we will be very precise on the films that we want in theatres and the ones that we want on OTT.”

Raksha Bandhan will mark Rai’s second collaboration with Kumar after Atrangi Re. The superstar will also join forces with Rai for their hat-trick film Gorkha. It will be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tejasswi Prakash wins Colors’ Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar off ventilator but under observation
INTERVIEWS
“Blessed to have worked with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, and Amala Paul in Ranjish…
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit’s debut web show Finding Anamika renamed as The Fame Game
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres on Feb 25
Entertainment
Mithun Chakraborty to make digital debut with Prime Video’s psychological thriller series Bestseller
Entertainment
Lionsgate Play renews Hiccups & Hookups for Season 2 with Lara Dutta and…
TOP LISTS
5 reasons why you should binge-watch Prime Video’s Unpaused: Naya Safar
Entertainment
Mouni Roy marries Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani to headline ZEE5’s Mithya
MUSIC
Musical rise of a British Prince
Entertainment
New promo drops more details on Ali Fazal’s character in Death On The…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tejasswi Prakash wins Colors’ Bigg Boss 15
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to release theatrically, confirms producer Aanand…
Arora brothers, Boparan family among UK’s 50 biggest taxpayers
11 arrested after Delhi woman ‘gang-raped, paraded in streets’
Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue: Imran Khan
Blogger claims Pakistan behind attempted contract killing
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE