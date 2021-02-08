Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom delayed making way for Sooryavanshi?

By: Mohnish Singh







Speculation is rife in showbiz that there is going to be a minor change in Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s release calendar. According to reports, his hugely anticipated film Bell Bottom, which was scheduled to arrive in theatres on 2nd April, has now been pushed back to make way for his much-delayed action film Sooryavanshi.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi was originally set to release on 24th March, 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India to prevent the spread of the virus led the makers to put its release on hold. We hear that the team is now looking at releasing the film over the Holi weekend in March.

To avoid both films hitting the marquee so close to each other, a source reveals the makers are now looking at a summer release for Bell Bottom.







“An Akshay film usually translates to big box-office numbers. After the dry spell of the past several months, exhibitors and distributors are relying on tentpole films to bounce back into business. Naturally, they don’t want Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom to come in such close proximity. So, the cop actioner will release first. Meanwhile, the makers of Bell Bottom are exploring a release window in May or June,” informs the source.

Aside from Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar has close to six other exciting projects at various stages of development. These include Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Lion.

While Sooryavanshi marks Kumar’s maiden collaboration with hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the film reunites him with actress Katrina Kaif after a huge gap of a decade. The duo was last seen together in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan (2010).







