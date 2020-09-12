Akshay Kumar thanks his fans for celebrating his birthday amid the pandemic

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. He has a huge fan following and on social media, there are multiple fan clubs of the actor. His fans call themselves Akkians.

The actor celebrated his birthday on 9th September, and today, shared a video in which he has thanked his fans for celebrating his birthday amid the pandemic. He captioned the video as, “#BlessedGratefulThankful Ek baat bolun, #DirectDilSe bolun thank you to all my Akkians 🙏🏻”

In the video, Akshay has told his fans, “First of all I have to apologize that I am replying after three days. But as you guys know I am in Scotland shooting for Bell Bottom and my birthday came in between. I got to spend a good time with my family and along with that got so much love from you all. I would like to thank all my Akkians from the bottom of my heart. Even this year, during these difficult times, you all celebrated my birthday so well. I was reading that some fan clubs distributed food grains, some planted a tree, some did blood donation, and many donated money in Bharat Ke Veer fund.”

“One of my fans, Ramesh ji is roaming barefoot from the past many years. Ramesh ji I would like to request you please wear slippers and don’t walk barefoot, the corona is there, and it can affect your family. If I come to Rajasthan I will meet you, thank you. And once again thank you to all of you, and as I always say I am because of you guys,” he added.

Talking about his movies, apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay has films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Raksha Bandhan in his kitty.