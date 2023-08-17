Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for ‘greatest week in Indian film history’

The actor thanked viewers for giving the exhibition sector “the greatest week in Indian film history” following the positive response to his film OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, both of which were released on August 11.

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday thanked viewers for giving the exhibition sector “the greatest week in Indian film history” following the positive response to his film OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, both of which were released on August 11.

According to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Multiplex Association of India (MAI), August 11-13 was the “busiest single weekend” since cinema halls opened after the Covid pandemic with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 putting up a great show at the domestic box office.

The actor used the hashtag #OhMyGadar in an apparent reference to the combined success of OMG 2 and Gadar 2, both sequels.

“A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! Pyaar aur aabhar (Love and gratitude). #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas,” Akshay said in his post on X, formerly called Twitter.

Interestingly, the actor is also seen singing “Udd Ja Kaale Kaawan”, the song from Gadar 2, in his film OMG 2, where he is in the role of a messenger of lord Shiva.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay. Produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, the film touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios.

Movie halls across the country shut down in March 2020 when the Covid pandemic hit India. They opened towards the end of 2021 but had to close whenever Covid cases spiked. They finally opened in March of 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ runs riot at domestic box office
Entertainment
SRK credits Gauri to educate, teach dignity to all kids
Entertainment
BR Ambedkar’s grandson lauds Radhika’s portrayal of Dalit woman in ‘Made in Heaven 2’
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ scores big on Independence Day, Sunny Deol reacts
Entertainment
SRK to Salman: Check out how Bollywood celebs celebrated Independence Day
Entertainment
Big B reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Ghoomer’, calls it ‘incredible’
Entertainment
Hrithik and Deepika share official motion poster of ‘Fighter’
Entertainment
Karan Johar to Ajay Devgn, celebs wish fans on Independence Day
Entertainment
Was stressed about ‘Gadar 2’ before release, says Sunny Deol
Entertainment
Important to challenge yourself and break boundaries: Rajkummar Rao
Entertainment
Original Dream Girl Hema Malini to meet Pooja from ‘Dream Girl 2’
Entertainment
Family and friends celebrate Sridevi’s legacy on 60th birth anniversary
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW