Akshay Kumar shoots for a coronavirus awareness campaign amidst the lockdown

From the day lockdown has been announced, Akshay Kumar has been urging people to stay indoors and only come out of their houses if it is important. Well, recently, the actor shot for an advertisement with director R Balki.

The advertisement is for coronavirus awareness and was shot for the health ministry. While talking to PTI, Balki stated, “This is an ad for the health ministry featuring Akshay Kumar about the post lockdown responsibilities of each one of us. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So at our shoot we did the same. Like getting back to work with social distancing, sanitized outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks. We got used to it in a few minutes. There was a minimal crew and very strict protocols.”

“Anil Naidu, the producer, showed us how we can do the same shoot with fewer people with maximum safety ensured. Of course, we had all the permissions of police, etc. We needed to do this as this messaging was extremely important,” the director added.

The pictures from the sets of the ad shoot are doing the rounds of social media and we can see how everyone is wearing masks and following the social distancing.

Talking about Akshay’s films, the actor was supposed to have three releases this year, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and Prithviraj. Sooryavanshi was slated to release in March and Laxmmi Bomb was slated to release on Eid this year, but due to the lockdown both the films couldn’t release as the per schedule. Prithviraj is slated to release on Diwali this year, but we wonder if the shooting of the film will be completed before that. Let’s wait and watch.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and Prithviraj, Akshay has movies like Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom in his kitty.