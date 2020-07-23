Akshay Kumar gets a hefty paycheque of ₹27 crore for a two week shoot for Atrangi Re?

There is no denying the fact that Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors working in Bollywood, whose mere presence in a project guarantees great moolah at the ticket counter. Kumar is also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, who charges around ₹1 crore a day for his film shoots.

But if fresh reports are to be believed, the superstar has received a fat paycheque of ₹27 crores for a two weeks shoots for his forthcoming film Atrangi Re. Also starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Atrangi Re is an Aanand L Rai directorial. While Dhanush and Sara play principal characters, Khiladi Kumar has an extended guest appearance in the film. Rai had reportedly approached several leading actors before Kumar agreed to play the part.

“Aanand L Rai required a leading superstar to step in for this extended guest appearance which is extremely impactful and pivotal to the film’s narrative. He had offered the film to Hrithik Roshan who eventually could not do the project and then, Akshay accepted Rai’s offer because of his respect for the filmmaker. It is not a very schedule heavy film and Akshay would be required for around two weeks for the shoot. He leaves for London next month for Bell Bottom, wraps up the film, and once he is back, he will dive into Rai’s film and Prithviraj almost back-to-back,” a leading entertainment portal quotes a source as saying.

Another source in the know informs the portal, “The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around ₹1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai’s Atrangi Re, he has been paid almost double. He received a whopping ₹27 crore as his remuneration for the film.”

Atrangi Re is expected to arrive in theatres in 2021.