Akshay Kumar books Diwali 2022 to release Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar, who has almost half a dozen projects on his platter at any given point in time, recently announced a new film titled Ram Setu. The latest update on the upcoming project is that it will begin production in mid-2021 and enter theatres in 2022. Yes, Kumar has just locked the official release date for his ambitious project. Announced on Diwali 2020, Ram Setu will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2022.

Akshay Kumar has many projects lined up for release in 2021 and 2022. He begins 2021 with the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial was originally scheduled to hit the marquee in March 2020, but the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic led to its postponement. If reports are to be believed, Sooryavanshi will now release in the first quarter of 2021.

The superstar is currently busy with Prithviraj. He will start shooting for his next Bachchan Pandey in January. Ram Setu will go on floors in mid-2021. The film is about keeping the ideals of Lord Ram in the consciousness of all Indians by building a bridge that will connect generations to come. It reportedly revolves around the journey of a man who is trying to discover whether Ram Setu is a myth or not.







According to sources, “Akshay Kumar has booked Diwali 2022 weekend for Ram Setu. The plan is to begin shooting by mid-2021. The majority of the film will be shot in the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya.”

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, and Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar also has Bellbottom, Raksha Bandhan, and Atrangi Re in his pocket. Buzz has it that he is also joining forces with Mission Mangal (2019) director Jagan Shakti for a sci-fi film. An official announcement is awaited though.

