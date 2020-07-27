Akshay Kumar and Maneesh Sharma to not collaborate anytime soon

Contrary to recent reports, it has come to light that superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Maneesh Sharma are not collaborating with each other any time soon. Some media outlets had recently reported that the duo was set to join hands for a project to be produced by Yash Raj Films.

However, an entertainment portal quotes a source as saying, “Akshay has only one film signed with YRF and that is Prithviraj which he will resume shoot for in a few months. There is no other film that has been offered to him or is in the pipeline with him and Maneesh. There won’t be any new special film announcement with Akki that is planned for YRF 50 next month.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up to commence the first shooting schedule of his much-awaited film, Bell Bottom. The entire team will land in the United Kingdom in August for a start-to-finish schedule.

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in important roles, Bell Bottom is going to be one of the first Bollywood films to announce the resumption of shooting schedule in the wake of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The retro-drama will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari, who last helmed Lucknow Central (2017). Backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 2, 2021.

As for Maneesh Sharma, buzz has it that the filmmaker may come on board to helm the next installment of the super successful Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

