Daughters inherit fear of numbers from mothers, says Akshata Murty

MOTHERS tend to pass on their own anxiety over mathematics to their daugh­ters, creating a gender gap of confidence in the subject over time, new research by an education charity set up by former prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty has found.

A survey by the Richmond Project showed that 51 per cent of boys aged four to eight thought maths was “easy”, com­pared with 41 per cent of girls.

This gap widened over time, with 86 per cent of boys aged nine to 18 saying they were confident in the subject, compared with 63 per cent of girls.

“Our survey shows, if they are parents, women tend to struggle more with helping children with their maths homework com­pared to men. And so that goes on and on,” Murty was quoted as saying by the Sunday Times (11).

She added, “There is this anxiety that women feel more so than men. I’m not say­ing men don’t feel it at all, but women tend to feel it more and that translates intergen­erationally. If a young girl sees her mother feeling anxious then she subconsciously buys into that anxiety. So I think that’s how that cycle goes on and on.”

Murty, 45, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, pointed to her own strong role models in STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – from an early age.

While her mother Sudha trained as an engineer, Akshata, said she also grew up with aunts who were “science people.”

“Our whole mission is how do we trans­form people’s lives using number skills,” she said, with reference to the Richmond Project – named after Sunak’s North York­shire constituency. “We are really passion­ate about saying use numbers in your day-to-day life, whether that is indeed planning your weekly shopping, cooking and reci­pes, whether that is figuring out train time­tables, bus timetables, thinking of splitting a bill,” she said.

Murty told the paper maths needs to be decoded from some “abstract” concept to something to be deployed “in very practi­cal ways.” She gave an insight into how she inculcates this in her teenage daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

“Maths is problem-solving. We tend to love puzzles as a family. When they were younger, we loved jigsaw puzzles. Now that they’re older, we do everything from Word­le to crossword puzzles,” Murty said.

The Richmond Project – which seeks to break down barriers and build confidence in numbers across all ages – surveyed 8,000 adults on their maths confidence alongside a series of numeracy questions. It found that women were nearly twice as likely as men to feel anxious or overwhelmed when handling numbers.

In the workplace, only 43 per cent of women said they enjoyed using numbers compared with 61 per cent of men.