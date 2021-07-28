Akshara Haasan: No matter what you do in life, be the best you can be

TRUE PASSION: Akshara Haasan

By: ASJAD NAZIR

RISING star Akshara Haasan hasn’t let the giant shadows cast by her famous family stop her.

The talented actress has delivered an interesting range of work since making a winning

debut with high-profile 2015 Bollywood film Shamitabh. Having grown up around films, she is now looking forward to taking on more interesting challenges and crossing new cinematic horizons in different languages.

Eastern Eye caught up with Akshara Haasan to discuss her journey so far, being part of a famous family, future hopes and football passion.

What was it like growing up as the youngest in a famous family that includes your mother Sarika, sister Shruti Haasan and legendary father Kamal Haasan?

(Smiles) It was interesting. For both my sister and I, we were exposed to so many sides of the world and were encouraged to be the best part of ourselves. Things weren’t just handed to us. We had to work hard and earn things that we wanted. We were given the space to explore the world and I am grateful for that.

Did growing up in the spotlight put pressure on you or motivate you?

Well, it wasn’t pressure really to be honest. We were given the space to be ourselves by our family and everyone. People have accepted us for who we are and what I, as an individual, could bring into the professional world.

Which of your projects has given you the greatest joy?

Each film has given me joy as they all have taught me something and helped me grow as a performer, as well as a person. And I hope to carry on learning.

How are you selecting projects you do today and what can we expect next from you?

I select projects and roles according to what I can relate to and do 100 per cent justice to. (Smiles) You can expect something new from me.

Do you have a dream role?

You know, I really want to do a gritty action film where the lady is a seriously tough cookie. It would be exciting and an interesting challenge.

What inspires you as an actor?

The writing is the most important part, so the characters inspire me. There are so many

inspiring characters and so many inspiring people that characters get inspired by.

What kind of content do you enjoy watching as an audience?

When I do get time, I like watching a variety of films and TV shows of different genres. I like my dose of comedy, action, sci-fi, thriller and psychological thrillers, in particular.

Which of your iconic father Kamal Haasan’s work is your favourite?

He has had such an incredible career that it’s impossible to choose. The fact he has covered most of the genres is my favourite.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned from your father?

There are so many things I have learned from him and in particular, no matter what you do in life, be the best you can be. Your famous parents and sister are fearless.

Are you also the same?

Yes, my parents and sister are fearless and have inspired me to be the same.

What quality did you inherit from your mother Sarika?

I’ve inherited quite a few things from her, and it has helped me become who I am today.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

There is always something new to master. As of now, I’m keen on mastering the craft as an actor further and my skill with making jams. Both of these things give me true joy and I feel proud of what I have achieved with both.

Tell us something about your love for dance?

Dance has always stuck by me through many ups and downs. It helps me somewhere express myself also. So yes, dance is a big love of mine.

Is it true you love football?

(Smiles) Yes, that is true. I’m a big-time Liverpool supporter.

Has lockdown changed you in any way?

Yes, I don’t know if I can speak for everyone; but this lockdown has helped me grow as a person. It has helped me rediscover myself.

Finally, what inspires you?

True passion and honesty towards whatever you do.