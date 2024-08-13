Akshar-Purushottam Darshan presented at World Congress of Philosophy

Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami chairs a session on ‘Sacred ecology and Akshar-Purushottam Darshan’ at the World Congress of Philosophy in Rome, Italy.

By: Eastern Eye

THE Akshar-Purushottam Darshan, a classical philosophical school of thought and practice rooted in the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, under the blessings and guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, was presented at the 25th World Congress of Philosophy in Rome, Italy.

The event, organised by the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP), held from August 1 to 8, drew over 5,000 scholars and students of philosophy from more than 120 countries.

On August 2, a session focussed on spiritual ecology and Akshar-Purushottam Darshan was held, chaired by Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami.

Scholars from the UK, USA and India presented their research on how the philosophical exploration of Akshar-Purushottam Darshan finds practical expression through devotion, ethical living, and service to humanity and the natural world.

Prof Luca Scarantino, president of FISP and the World Congress of Philosophy, met with Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami to discuss key insights from the conference and explore future directions.

Both leaders stressed the enduring relevance of philosophy in today’s world and highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogue and exploration in addressing contemporary challenges.

Prof Balaganapathi Devarakonda, professor of philosophy at Delhi University, said, “The Akshar-Purushottam school of Vedanta has its roots in sacred Sanatan Hindu texts, but it may be unfamiliar to some western scholars of philosophy, so it was very encouraging to see them be interested in, learn about, and engage with its fundamental values and beliefs that can have such a powerful positive impact in our world today.”

Prof Scarantino received “Swaminarayan-Bhashyam,” a set of classical Sanskrit commentaries on the Vedanta Prasthanatrayi, written by Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami.

Prof Noburu Notomi, president of the Philosophical Association of Japan and host of the next World Congress of Philosophy, invited Akshar-Purushottam Darshan to be presented at the 26th World Congress of Philosophy, which will be held in Tokyo in 2028.