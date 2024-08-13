  • Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Akshar-Purushottam Darshan presented at World Congress of Philosophy

The event drew over 5,000 scholars and students of philosophy from more than 120 countries.

Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami chairs a session on ‘Sacred ecology and Akshar-Purushottam Darshan’ at the World Congress of Philosophy in Rome, Italy.

By: Eastern Eye

THE Akshar-Purushottam Darshan, a classical philosophical school of thought and practice rooted in the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, under the blessings and guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, was presented at the 25th World Congress of Philosophy in Rome, Italy.

The event, organised by the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP), held from August 1 to 8, drew over 5,000 scholars and students of philosophy from more than 120 countries.

On August 2, a session focussed on spiritual ecology and Akshar-Purushottam Darshan was held, chaired by Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami.

Scholars from the UK, USA and India presented their research on how the philosophical exploration of Akshar-Purushottam Darshan finds practical expression through devotion, ethical living, and service to humanity and the natural world.

12 Akshar Purushottam Darshan presented at the world Congress of Philosophy in Rome
Volunteers from BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha present the conference
proceedings to the Indian ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao.

Prof Luca Scarantino, president of FISP and the World Congress of Philosophy, met with Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami to discuss key insights from the conference and explore future directions.

Both leaders stressed the enduring relevance of philosophy in today’s world and highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogue and exploration in addressing contemporary challenges.

Prof Balaganapathi Devarakonda, professor of philosophy at Delhi University, said, “The Akshar-Purushottam school of Vedanta has its roots in sacred Sanatan Hindu texts, but it may be unfamiliar to some western scholars of philosophy, so it was very encouraging to see them be interested in, learn about, and engage with its fundamental values and beliefs that can have such a powerful positive impact in our world today.”

Prof Scarantino received “Swaminarayan-Bhashyam,” a set of classical Sanskrit commentaries on the Vedanta Prasthanatrayi, written by Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami.

Prof Noburu Notomi, president of the Philosophical Association of Japan and host of the next World Congress of Philosophy, invited Akshar-Purushottam Darshan to be presented at the 26th World Congress of Philosophy, which will be held in Tokyo in 2028.

Related Stories
News

Hindu-Jain temple in US celebrates 40 years of religious unity
UK

Doctor warned Calocane could kill years before Nottingham stabbings
News

Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘phoney’, ‘incompetent’ in Musk interview
News

Man charged after girl stabbed in Leicester Square
News

10-year-old dies after shooting in US’s Anderson County
News

Nazir Afzal warns there will be consequences of the far-right riots
News

28 dead as heavy rains batter north and northwest India
News

Parents of girl murdered in Southport plead for end to riots
News

Racist attacks: Muslim women in London learn self-defence
News

Schools to teach students to spot fake news amid rising misinformation
News

Violence and misinformation fuel fears among Bangladeshi Hindus
News

Shabana Mahmood warns of long-term impact of recent riots
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Akshar-Purushottam Darshan presented at World Congress of Philosophy
Hindu Jain temple Hindu-Jain temple in US celebrates 40 years of religious unity
police-watchdog-probes-officers Doctor warned Calocane could kill years before Nottingham stabbings
Donald Trump-Kamala Harris Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘phoney’, ‘incompetent’ in Musk interview
London business district Unemployment falls to 4.2 per cent, wage growth slows
Man charged after girl stabbed in Leicester Square