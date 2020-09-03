Akanksha Puri bids adieu to her successful show Vighnaharta Ganesha

Akanksha Puri, who shot to fame after playing the role of Goddess Parvati on Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesha, has decided to bow out of the successful mythological show.

Puri has been a part of Vighnaharta Ganesha since its grand launch in 2017. She made her television debut with the show and won millions of hearts with her performance. The overnight success of the show helped her strengthen her fanbase not only in India but in several other parts of the world also. But now, after completing 700 episodes and giving nearly 3 years to the show, she is bidding it goodbye.

Though there is no update on what led the actress to quit the hit show, rumours are rife in the tinsel town of television that she has been approached to participate in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

Interestingly, the previous season of Bigg Boss had her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra as a contestant. The couple called it quits while Chhabra was still inside the glass-walled house. After her breakup, the actress had said that she is in a happier space today and wishes to remain drama-free.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal that Akanksha Puri has given a notice period to the makers of Vighnaharta Ganesha. She will be dropping out from the show as soon as her notice period comes to an end.

Recently, Puri hit the headlines when she shared a cosy picture with singer Mika Singh. The actress is seen sitting on the singer’s lap as he holds her. She bids him ‘good night’ in the caption. Singh also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle, fuelling speculations.

