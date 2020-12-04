Ajay Devgn’s next with Indra Kumar put on hold?

By: Mohnish Singh







After the roaring success of Total Dhamaal (2019), Ajay Devgn was set to join forces with filmmaker Indra Kumar once again for a rib-tickling comedy. Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh had also agreed to come on board. However, if fresh reports are to be believed, the high-profile project has been put on hold for a variety of reasons.

Based on the successful Danish comedy film Sorte Kugler (2009), the film was expected to begin production in the month of September. However, the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic played spoilsports and now the makers have decided to put it on the backburner.

Revealing much about the decision, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “The film could not kick-off on time because of the pandemic and the team was still fine-tuning the script. But by then, both the film’s main male leads signed different films and are committed to them at this point. While Ajay has to wrap Maidaan, has some portions of Bhuj: The Pride of India left to be shot, he will soon jump into shooting Kaithi (2019) remake and his next directorial venture Mayday simultaneously. After that, he has also given dates to shooting his first digital series, which is an adaptation of Luther (British psychological crime drama show).”







The source goes on to add, “He is trying to schedule Indra Kumar’s film post that. But there is still no clarity. Owing to Ajay’s schedule, Sid also had to rework his whole plan. He will now begin work on the spy thriller with RSVP followed by the movie that he plans to do with Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Only post that, will he be able to work his dates out for the comedy. Rakul, in the meantime, will finish Attack, Indian 2 and move on to filming Mayday with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay.”

