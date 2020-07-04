Ajay Devgn’s football drama Maidaan moves to 2021

A number of production houses in Bollywood are scrambling to shift the release date of their films as there is no certainty about how long theatres will take to open their gates for the audience.
Cinemas in India are shuttered since March due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. And if the Coronavirus cases keep rising across the country, there is a good chance that no one is going for movie outings even if theatres resume operations.
Now, Ajay Devgn has confirmed that his much-awaited film Maidaan has been delayed by a year. Earlier scheduled to enter theatres in the month of December, the sports-drama will now make its entry into cinemas on 13th August, 2021.
Sharing the brand-new poster of the forthcoming film on social media, Devgn tweeted: “2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. August 13, mark the date.”
This is the third time when the release date of Maidaan has been deferred in the last past few months. It was earlier scheduled to release in November 2020. It was then shifted to December 2020. Now, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film has been shifted to India’s Independence Week in 2021.
For the uninitiated, Maidaan is based on a true, inspirational story wherein Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Syed Abdul Rahim is regarded as the architect of Indian football.
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaao Ho (2018) fame, the film has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.