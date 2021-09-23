Website Logo
  Thursday, September 23, 2021
Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Drishyam 2 from December

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn will start shooting for one of his keenly anticipated films Drishyam 2 from the month of December. As the title clearly suggests, the upcoming film is a sequel to his 2015 hit Drishyam, which also featured Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in prominent roles.

The film was the official remake of the superhit Malayalam film Drishyam (2013), starring Mohanlal in the lead role. Drishyam 2 is based on the Malayalam sequel of Drishyam, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year and received great response from critics and audiences alike.

An entertainment portal reports that Devgn will start shooting for Drishyam 2 after completing his current projects. The actor is presently busy with such projects as Mayday, Maidaan and Thank God. He is also gearing up to make his digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s streaming show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

The portal further reports that Devgn has given his dates from late December to the sequel. The film will see the National Film Award-winning actor returning as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta will also return to reprise their roles from the first installment of the franchise.

Drishyam was directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away last year on 17th August due to multiple organ failure. In his absence, Abhishek Pathak has come on board to helm the project. Pathak, who is the head of Panorama Studios, has previously directed Ujda Chaman (2019).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

