Ajay Devgn mourns the loss of brother Anil Devgan

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who lost his father well-known action choreographer Veeru Devgan last year in May, has suffered yet another personal loss. The National Film Award-winning actor has lost his brother Anil Devgan, 45.







Sharing the tragic news on his Twitter handle along with a picture of his late brother, Devgn wrote, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.” Though the actor did not reveal the cause of his brother’s sudden demise, some reports suggest he breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on 5th October.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020





For the unversed, Anil Devgan was also a part of the industry. After working as an assistant director on several successful films of his brother in the 90s, he made his directorial debut with the 2000 film Raju Chacha, starring Ajay and Kajol in lead roles. Later, he directed Ajay in Blackmail (2005) as well.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has his plate full with several exciting projects. He will next be seen in high-octane patriotic drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. Also featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in important characters, the movie is scheduled to release on streaming media platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

After Bhuj: The Pride of India, he stars in a biographical sports drama titled Maidaan. Helmed by Badhaai Ho (2018) fame Amit Ravindrenath Sharma, the movie is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963 and a former player regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.







The actor has also confirmed headlining the Hindi remake of super hit Tamil film Kaithi, which is expected to mount the shooting floor in 2021. In addition to toplining the aforementioned projects, he has importance cameos in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.





