Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan test negative for COVID-19

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, Big B and Abhishek were admitted to hospital, and while Aishwarya and Aaradhya were home quarantined, later they were also admitted to the hospital.

However, now, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been tested negative for COVID-19, and they have been discharged from the hospital. Abhishek took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

The actor tweeted, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽 Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Fans of the Bachchans have been praying for their speedy recovery. A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan had thanked his fans for all the prayers. He had posted on Instagram, “In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever 🙏”