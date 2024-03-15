Aisha Desai wins Points of Light award for Ramadan Lights UK initiative

Aisha Desai received the award on Tuesday (12)

Inspired by her joy as a child at seeing the festive Christmas lights in central London, Aisha Desai wanted to create a similar experience for Muslim communities across the country.

By: Pramod Thomas

A London woman who started an initiative to design light installations to celebrate Ramadan has received prime minister Rishi Sunak’s daily Points of Light award this week.

Aisha Desai received the award on Tuesday (12) for her Ramadan Lights UK initiative, which was inspired by her childhood joy of seeing the festive Christmas lights in central London. She wanted to create a similar experience for muslim communities across the country, a statement said.

The award recognises individual volunteers who are actively contributing to their community and serving as inspirations to others.

During the the pandemic, Desai launched a crowdfunding campaign to illuminate her neighbourhood.

Last year, she partnered with the ‘Ramadan Open Tent Project’ to supervise the first-ever display of more than 30,000 eco-friendly lights, creating 61 moons along Coventry Street in London.

London mayor Sadiq Khan switched on the lights earlier this month, which are on display for Ramadan.

Desai said, “Ramadan Lights is about sharing the joy and spirit of Ramadan with our neighbours, and celebrating the rich cultural diversity of modern Britain. I am delighted to accept this award, and salute the British Muslim community who have supported the project so generously from the start.”

Mike Freer, Desai’s local MP for Finchley and Golders Green, said, “Aisha’s Ramadan Lights UK initiative, which seeks to bring the spirit of Ramadan to communities through light art installations, has been tremendously successful, with last year’s efforts bringing together over 30,000 lights in a 61-moon display along Coventry Street in London.

“I commend her for her acts of service to her community, and she is a worthy recipient of this award.”