Air India’s job drive draws in disheartened Go First pilots

Merger of Air India with Vistara and the launch of Akasa Air have increased competition for staff and planes

Go First aircraft grounded at Delhi airport after the Airline cancelled its flights for 3rd, 4th and 5th May amid bankruptcy, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

Dozens of pilots, many from crisis-hit Go First, gathered at a Tata group hotel near Delhi to attend walk-in interviews with Air India, a subsidiary of the conglomerate.

The recent announcement from Go First that they had declared bankruptcy due to a surge in demand for air travel after the pandemic came as a shock to many employees.

A pilot, who had been with Go First for two years and was waiting in a lengthy queue at the Taj Hotel owned by Tata, stated, “It is incredibly disheartening. The airline continued to operate as if everything was normal. We must change companies to keep our flying licenses up to date.”

More than a dozen pilots and cabin crew at the Air India programme, which was first announced on Wednesday (3), and another run by sister company Vistara, all of whom declined to be named as they were still employed by Go First, the country’s third-largest airline.

While Air India, Vistara and the country’s biggest airline IndiGo have conducted similar hiring drives in the past, the people Reuters spoke to said turnout was larger than normal.

They attributed the numbers to the plight of Go First, formerly known as Go Airlines (India) Ltd, which has around 7,000 employees.

Air India said on Twitter the hiring drive in Delhi and Mumbai would be extended by a day to Friday (5).

The airline, bought back from the government last year by salt-to-software Tata group, plans to hire more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year as part of a major revamp which also includes orders for a record 470 jets.

An Air India spokesperson said that it had received more than 700 applications in response to an advert last week for pilots, which it is currently processing.

Go First and Vistara – a Tata group joint venture with Singapore Airlines – declined to comment.

Go First’s CEO said earlier this week the airline is committed to its employees and is working tirelessly to get its operations back on track.

A planned merger of Air India with Vistara and the launch of Akasa Air have increased competition for staff and planes as the industry recovers.

Vistara held walk-in interviews for cabin crew in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday (4), and sought online applications from pilots.

“Vistara has been a dream airline to work with, ever since I took one of its flights a few years ago,” said a 27-year-old member of Go First’s cabin crew.

“Plus, with the Tatas, our future would be secure.”

(Reuters)