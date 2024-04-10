  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Air India to send pilots on deputation to Vistara

Full-service airline Vistara, a Tata joint venture with Singapore Airlines, has reduced 25-30 flights daily due to pilot shortage

Vistara has cut its operational capacity by 10 per cent or 25-30 flights daily due to pilot shortage. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Tata Group-owned Air India is planning to send a set of first officers to Vistara, which is grappling with a pilot shortage, according to multiple sources.

The pilots will be sent to Vistara, a Tata joint venture with Singapore Airlines, on deputation, subject to getting necessary regulatory approvals. Air India and Vistara did not offer any comments.

The sources told PTI that some first officers who can operate A320 family planes will be sent to Vistara on deputation.

Two sources said the number of pilots likely to be deputed to Vistara could be over 30.

One of the sources said it will be the first time that pilots from Air India will be deputed to Vistara for operating narrow-body aircraft.

For operating Vistara’s wide-body Boeing 787 planes, around 24 pilots are already on deputation from Air India.

Vistara has cut its operational capacity by 10 per cent or 25-30 flights daily due to pilot issues.

The full-service carrier has around 6,500 staff, including 1,000 pilots and 2,500 cabin crew. The airline is in the process of merging with Air India.

Recently, the airline faced significant flight disruptions due to non-availability of crew.

Many pilots had reported sick to protest against the new contract that would result in pay revisions and there were also roster issues.

Vistara has a fleet of 70 aircraft, including 53 Airbus A320 neos, 10 Airbus A321s, and 7 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

On April 5, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan told PTI that flight disruptions were mainly caused by a stretched roster for pilots and the operations would normalise by May. (PTI)

Related Stories

Business
Tesco’s profits soar as inflation eases
HEADLINE STORY
Cost-of-living crisis: FCA survey reveals improvement in financial struggles
INDIA
JLR retail sales up on strong demand
Business
Ola to exit UK, New Zealand, Australia; to focus on India
UK
Zuber Issa to step down as EG Group CEO
Uncategorized
MakeMyTrip expands accessibility to over 150 countries
Tech
DeepMind cofounder to lead Microsoft’s London AI hub
Business
Pegatron to sell its India-based iPhone plant to Tata
Business
Delaporte resigns as Wipro CEO
INDIA
Chandrayaan success propels Ramesh Kunhikannan to billionaire status
Business
Pakistan seeks bids for majority stake in airline
Business
Asda posts flat growth, market share shrinks

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW