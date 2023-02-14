Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Air India to buy 220 Boeing aircraft for $34 billion, Joe Biden calls it ‘historic deal’

Biden said he is looking forward to deepen the ties between India and the US

U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

US president Joe Biden on Tuesday (14) hailed Air India’s decision to purchase over 200 aircraft from Boeing and called it a “historic agreement between Tata-owned airlines and Boeing.

Air India announced the purchase of 220 planes from Boeing for $34 billion, with an option to buy 70 more aircraft that could take the total transaction value to $45.9bn.

Responding to the development, Biden said, “United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing.”

“This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of US-India economic partnership,” Joe Biden said in an official statement released by The White House.

Furthermore, Biden also asserted that together with prime minister Narendra Modi, he was looking forward to deepen the ties between India and the US.

The Air India order is Boeing’s third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of number of planes.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing – FT
News
Adani hires Grant Thornton for some independent audits after Hindenburg fallout
News
Grant Thornton appoints Akshay Bhalla as new partner to boosts India UK offering
Business
Adani group firms pledge additional shares for key lender
Business
Air India seals record order for about 500 jets from Airbus, Boeing
News
Vani Manja becomes country managing director of Boehringer Ingelheim UK
News
Adani replaced Deloitte with small accountancy firm as UK units’ auditor in 2022:…
Business
Moody’s says Adani stock plunge can hurt group’s ability to raise debt
News
Very bullish on India: Apple CEO Tim Cook
UK
The Wellington, Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hotels win 2023 Traveller Review Award
Business
Gozney appoints former Dickies global brand president Denny Bruce as new CEO
UK
EG Group ropes in investment bankers to market several parcels of US assets:…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW