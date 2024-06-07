Air India announces non-stop flights between Bengaluru and London Gatwick

By: Vivek Mishra

Air India will start non-stop flights between Bengaluru and London Gatwick from August 18. This new service will make Bengaluru the only Indian city with direct flights to both London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports.

The airline will operate five weekly flights on this route, except on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Dreamliner features 18 business class flat beds and 238 economy class seats.

The flight (AI 177) will depart Bengaluru at 1:05 pm IST (8:35 am BST) and arrive in Gatwick at 7:05 pm IST (2:35 pm BST).

The return flight (AI 178) will leave Gatwick at 8:35 pm BST and reach Bengaluru at 10:50 am IST (6:20 am BST).

“We are delighted to offer our guests convenient, non-stop flights between Bengaluru and London Gatwick,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO & Managing Director of Air India.

“This new route caters to the growing demand for travel between these two important business and leisure destinations, and strengthens our commitment to expanding our global network.”

With this addition, Air India will have 17 weekly flights to and from London Gatwick.

The airline currently connects Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi to Gatwick and operates 31 weekly flights to London Heathrow and six weekly flights to Birmingham.

Bookings for the new Bengaluru-Gatwick route are now open on Air India’s website, mobile app, and through authorised travel agents.