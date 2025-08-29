Julia Roberts 'After the Hunt' grilled at Venice over #MeToo and Woody Allen nod

Highlights:
- Julia Roberts addresses tough questions on feminism and complicity
- After the Hunt centres on misconduct allegations in academia
- Director Luca Guadagnino defends the film’s bold narrative choices
- Amazon MGM to release the film in North America on 10 October
Julia Roberts’ After the Hunt became one of the most talked-about premieres at the Venice Film Festival as the film stirred a heated #MeToo debate. With questions of complicity, feminism, and responsibility dominating the press conference, the actress and director Luca Guadagnino faced pointed scrutiny. The psychological drama, set in higher education, not only highlighted misconduct but also raised deeper issues of accountability and shifting cultural conversations.
Julia Roberts at the Venice Film Festival premiere of After the Hunt as debate on #MeToo intensifies Getty Images
What is Julia Roberts’ After the Hunt about?
After the Hunt follows Roberts as a popular philosophy professor whose professional and personal life unravels when a misconduct accusation disrupts her circle. The accuser, played by Ayo Edebiri, points the finger at a colleague and close friend of Roberts’ character, portrayed by Andrew Garfield.
Written by Nora Garrett, the screenplay avoids simple answers and embraces complexity. Its intention, as Roberts stressed, was never to deliver a manifesto but to capture uncomfortable conversations. The film’s tagline even states: “not everything is supposed to make you feel comfortable.”
How does After the Hunt link to the #MeToo movement?
At the Venice press conference, Roberts was asked directly whether the film undermines the progress of the #MeToo movement. She rejected the notion, clarifying that it is less about women being pitted against one another and more about exploring moral ambiguities.
Guadagnino added that the film should not be read as a statement on feminism but rather as an exploration of “the clash of truths.” For both filmmakers, the goal was to provoke discussion rather than resolve long-standing social debates.
The cast of After the Hunt at its Venice screening as conversations on misconduct dominate headlines Getty Images
Why did Luca Guadagnino reference Woody Allen?
One of the most controversial creative decisions was the use of the Windsor font in the film’s credits, famously associated with Woody Allen’s work. Guadagnino explained that the choice was deliberate, nodding to the artistic legacy of Allen while acknowledging the ethical complexities tied to his name.
“It was about considering our responsibility when admiring an artist whose personal life has faced scrutiny,” he said. This decision deepened the ongoing discussion about separating art from the artist, echoing broader cultural debates.
Luca Guadagnino joins Julia Roberts at the After the Hunt press conference in VeniceGetty Images
When will After the Hunt be released?
Although the film screened in Venice, it is not part of the festival’s main competition and will not contend for awards on 6 September. However, Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed a North American theatrical release on 10 October.
Roberts, attending Venice for the first time despite filming in the city before, described the experience as “magical,” though her schedule left little time beyond work. Guadagnino, a festival regular, previously premiered Bones & All and Queer in Venice. His Zendaya-led Challengers was pulled last year due to Hollywood strike disruptions.
The 82nd Venice Film Festival continues to host major premieres including Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine and Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite.